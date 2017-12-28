Beijing moot on Afghanistan

PAKISTAN, Afghanistan and China have reaffirmed that a broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process is the most viable solution to end violence in Afghanistan. At their trilateral Foreign Minister level meeting held in Beijing, they called on the Afghan Taliban to join the peace process at an early date.

A number of initiatives are running at parallel aimed at ending the long-drawn conflict in Afghanistan and restore much-needed peace in that country as well as in the region. China is actively involved both in Quadrilateral efforts as well as trilateral as it is a genuine stakeholder in peace and security as well as progress and development of the region. That the Chinese are interested in inclusive growth and prosperity is evidently clear from the historic initiative of One Belt, One Road of which China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flag-ship project. It is understood that no developmental project can yield the desired results until and unless there is security and peace in the region. Therefore, Chinese interest in restoration of peace in Afghanistan is understandable and it is appreciable that its efforts have started bearing positive results as reflected in the joint press release issued after Beijing meeting in which the three countries committed fighting the war on terror together and promoting the peace process. We have been emphasising in these columns that the policy of the United States to resolve the problem by use of force has not so far led to any progress towards resolution of the problem. The only viable option is Afghan-owned and Afgha-led reconciliation process and Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its willingness to cooperate in promoting such a dialogue. Genuine efforts should be made for inclusion of Taliban in the peace process as without their participation and cooperation we cannot realise the dream of peace in Afghanistan.

Related