Beijing Investment Group interested for investment in Pakistan

Visit of Chinese delegation BIG to PSX

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Karachi

A Chinese delegation representing Beijing Investment Group in association with AKD Securities and He Nan Lv Rui Jin Niu Energy Private Limited visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange this morning. This visit was part of their schedule whereby they are meeting with the Exchange and Corporate Sector mainstream players to explore Business Opportunities within the Private Sector of Pakistan.

The PSX Management team extended a warm welcome to the Chinese delegates, AKD representatives and the delegation hosts who are instrumental in inviting and hosting the Chinese team. In line with the tradition of the Exchange to honor guests, the team was escorted to the Trading Hall to “Ring the bell” and announce the market opening.

This was followed by an extensive discussion on diverse opportunities that have cropped up with the CPEC Initiatives going live for the Corporate Sector of the two countries. The discussion focused on the private sector looking to collaborate and enter into business partnerships and alliances to enhance bilateral investment, trade, development and growth especially in the B2B sector.

The meeting participants included Sulaiman Mehdi, Chairman – Pakistan Stock Exchange, Richard Morin – MD PSX, You Hang – DMD PSX, Feng Qiuyan, Chairman Beijing Investment Group, Mr. Hang Zhang – CEO, Peng Li – Assistant to Chairman, Lihan Zhong – Overseas Marketing Executive, Farid Alam, FCA – CEO AKD, Securities Limited, Mujeeb-ul-Haq – Director Finance CPP Global (Pvt.) Limited, and Dr. Waqar Ali Khan – Director Finance, Col. Zarrar Razzaque (Retd) – CEO CPP Global (Pvt.) Limited.

