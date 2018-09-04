Beijing example of corporate development in world

Abdul Hadi Mayar

Back in 1964, just 15 years after Chairman Mao’s Communist Revolution, progressive Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad had resembled Beijing with Thomas Hobbes’s Leviathan. In a poem captioned after the city’s old name, Peking, he said:

“I feel as if I have arms six hundred million in number”

Coming on the heels of the three-year long War of Liberation, the Socialist Revolution had then transformed the People’s Republic of China into a mini world power, wielding influence, along with the comparatively bigger United States and the Soviet Union, all across the world. In the succeeding years, China grew into a formidable power, registering progress in all spheres of life, with Beijing becoming the centre of hope for Socialist revolutionaries from many Third World countries.

Later, while the downfall of Socialism, particularly in the Soviet Bloc, tarnished the glamour of Marxism all over the world, the Chinese leadership showed its mettle retaining grip over the situation and succeeding to ensure smooth and evolutionary transformation into a limited free market economy. Contrary to the unbridled Western model, the Chinese free market paid more dividends as it did not disturb the country’s economy and national politics. The Leviathan prevailed and China continued its strides on the national and international fronts.

Today’s Beijing presents a good example of corporate development and a vibrant welfare society. If, on one hand, the city has grown into a jungle of beautiful and innovative sky scrapers, on the other, the profuse plantation and public parks have converted it into a green capital. These parks in Beijing are replete with all refreshing and healthy facilities. Sweet aromas of flower fill the atmosphere as hundreds of city dwellers walk and jog along rosy paths of these parks. Free jims and children play facilities attract flocks of citizens to the parks. All the parks possess beautiful lakes blooming with lotus flowers. Every nook and cranny of the parks is lit and even late in night, one does not encounter any mosquito or other harmful insects.

The spacious multi-lane and immaculately marked roads of the city are a joy for commuters. Traffic police wardens are rarely seen on roads but despite that, the traffic system is so perfect that no mishap takes place despite huge congestion and road jams. Commuters are so trained and disciplined that they would never vie to overtake each other even in long traffic jams. The roads are broomed and washed day and night. Rows of aptly pruned trees and flowery herbs and trees decorate every big and small road and boulevard of the city. Gardeners and forestry officials are seen looking after the flora even late in evening.

Public transport in Beijing is a ride to enjoy. Besides the luxurious taxis, big air conditioned buses with proper announcement systems are available everywhere in the city day in and day out. The drivers and conductors are very polite and soft-spoken. Apart from buses and taxis, scooties and bicycles are very common. Boys and girls would even use scatters for transportation to their offices and colleges. Rented bicycle system of the city is a strange thing for visitors from developing countries. Bicycles of different colour are seen lined along every road. A commuter just has to pick one, scan the QR Code in his cell phone to the bicycle’s lock and it opens. The rent is deducted from your bank account.

Health condition of the city dwellers can be assessed from the fact that hardly any medical store is found in the markets. Both health and medical facilities are provided by the state free of cost. Big traditional and modern markets and shopping malls are teeming with customers where products from all over the world are available. Besides cash payment, Visa and Master credit cards are acceptable at every big store. However, the more common mode of sale-purchase is the QR Code. Every Chinese national, big and small, has a bank account and a QR Code. They just show their cell phone to the shop-keeper. He scans it and the amount is automatically deducted from the buyer’s bank account. Even if the buyer does not have any money in his bank account, the price is deducted from his next salary.

Every district (ward or sector) of the city has several self-service public libraries, which are open round the clock. A reader just inserts his membership card and list of the books in the library is unfolded. He chooses a book and the book-teller machine automatically provides it.

Security along the roads, and elsewhere in the city, is so reliable that lonely young girls are seen riding bicycles or sitting on roadside and in parks even at mid-night.

If there is anything that can be called the hallmark of Beijing’s progress and prosperity, it is its international airport. Replete with all modern facilities, the terminals, lounges and other facilities of the airport are perfect in all respects.

Though the Socialist countries and capitals are, despite their smaller or bigger socio-economic development, known for their simplicity and modesty, yet the splendour of Beijing is so enchanting that one feels as if joy and prosperity are flowing on its roads and alleyways. End

—The author is an Islamabad-based free-lance contributor.

