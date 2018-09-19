Beijing 2022 to deliver ‘intelligent’ Games

Beijing

The third meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 was held in the organizing committee’s Shougang headquarters this week (September 17-18) to discuss progress made so far and the work that lies ahead.

“The organizers have achieved very significant progress, and we are extremely confident in the work that has been done,” Commission Chair Juan Antonio Samaranch said at Tuesday’s press conference. Samaranch said Beijing 2022 is going to deliver an “intelligent” Games.

“Bigger is not better, spending more is not better. What we are trying to impress the world with in Beijing 2022 is to make use of resources efficiently. It is not only about saving money, is about saving everything, saving natural resources, being more sustainable, [leaving a] better legacy, [and being] more efficient.”

It was the first Coordination Commission meeting for Beijing 2022 since June 2017 and after the successful staging of the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang earlier this year. Representatives from the IOC and International Federations expressed confidence in the speed and quality of Beijing 2022’s progress.

“We are happy to see that some of the ideas for Beijing 2022 have already become a reality… The number of people practicing winter sports has increased threefold and also the Zhangjiakou competition zone is becoming a new industry as a tourist destination,” Samaranch said.

With the Olympic Winter Games having now officially entered the “Beijing Cycle” and with only 16 months to go until the first test events, the amount of work, pace, and standards expected of the organizing committee has increased significantly, said Zhang Jiandong, Vice Mayor of Beijing and Executive Vice President of Beijing 2022.—APP

