Behl expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Advocate Davinder Singh Behl has expressed con-cern over the plight of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Davinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu said that the jail authorities were playing with the lives of the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders by depriving them of facilities as per the jail manual.

He said that due to non-availability of medical facilities, many illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmad Shah, passed away during detention.

Davinder Singh Behl said the health of Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders in New Delhi’s Tihar jail is very bad and the Indian authorities are playing with their lives. He added that India had detained these leaders illegally because the Kashmiri people are demanding their legitimate right to self-determination.—KMS