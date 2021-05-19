‘Behind You Skipper’ trends in Pakistan amid reports of Jahangir Tareen-led breakaway group

Leaders of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and supporters of Imran Khan have taken to social media to drum up support for the prime minister as a senior member of the party, Jahangir Tareen Khan, formed a like-minded group, sending shocks to the government that has thin majority in the parliament.

As social media fight between supporters of JKT and Imran continues, ‘Behind You Skipper’ and ‘I Stand with Imran Khan’ have started trending on Twitter.

Tareen, once a close friend of the premier, Tuesday reportedly announced the group at a dinner given in the honor of the members of the Assembly, who are supporting him amid corruption cases.

According to the report, Raja Riaz will be the parliamentary leader of the Jahangir Tareen like-minded (Hum Khayal) group in the National Assembly, while Saeed Akbar Nawani will be the parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier today, Tareen while talking to media outside a banking court denies reports of any forward bloc, adding that PTI lawmakers, who are on his side, would continue to raise voice in the Punjab Assembly against what he terms Punjab government’s ‘revenge politics’ against members of his group.

Here are some reactions;

I am Shehryar Afridi and I stand with my leader Imran Khan. Till my last breath IA.@ImranKhanPTI@PTIKPOfficial #IStandWithImranKhan#BehindYouSkipper — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) May 19, 2021

