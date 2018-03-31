Behaviour in cricket has sunk to ‘abysmal’ levels: Arthur

Former Australia coach Mickey Arthur said he expected Steve Smith to recover from the ball-tampering scandal which has left him with a lengthy ban — but added that he wasn´t so sure about co-conspirator David Warner.

Arthur, now coach of Pakistan, also told AFP that behaviour had sunk to ‘abysmal’ levels in world cricket and needed rapid improvement, after a series of flare-ups in recent months.

Smith and Warner, Australia´s captain and vice-captain, were banned for 12 months for a ball-tampering incident in South Africa also involving Cameron Bancroft, who was suspended for nine months.

It has been a dramatic fall for Smith, 28, who was being compared with the legendary Donald Bradman just a few months ago but who broke down in tears during an apology on Thursday.

“I feel desperately sorry for Smith. I know he eats, sleeps and drinks cricket,” said Arthur.

“He loves cricket and everything he did. He loved the job, he was passionate about the job. I think he was a very good leader and an unbelievable cricketer.”

However, Arthur wondered whether there would be a way back for Warner, who has been blamed for hatching the plot and has cut an isolated figure as the scandal unfolded.

The 31-year-old batsman, who has issued a statement admitting responsibility for the incident, is due to face media for the first time on Saturday.

“I definitely see the return of Smith, without a doubt. He will be there, he will serve his time, he will train hard and he will come back stronger,” Arthur said.

“Davey Warner, I am not a hundred percent sure.”

Arthur, who was sacked as Australian coach in June 2013 after just 19 months in charge, said he had been concerned about the team´s behaviour for some time.

The South African tried to address Australia´s culture when he banned four players for failing to complete a “homework” assignment, but then fell out with Cricket Australia.

“I have been disappointed at the behaviour of the Australian team over a last couple of years, to be honest,” Arthur said.

“I think that they felt they are almost above everybody else so that´s been disappointing because they are a good enough cricket team, they are skilled enough cricketers to win games without resorting to the kind of tactics they have.”—AFP

