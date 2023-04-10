Behal mocks Indian law minister’s ‘doors of justice open’ statement

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Advocate Divender Singh Behal has mocked Indian Law Min-ister Kiren Rijiju’s “doors of justice are open to all without discrimination” statement saying that rule of law nonexistent in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are arrested for showing dissent and lodged in Indian jails without trials for years.

Advocate Behal said that the statement of the law minister is a plethora of lies and distortion of facts about Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir where people are struggling for the right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations. He further said that in IIOJK, rule of law is non-existent and people are arrested for showing dissent and lodged in different jails of India for years without trial and recourse to justice. —KMS