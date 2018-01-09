Begum Kulsoom undergoes fifth Chemo session

London

Begum Kusloom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, underwent a successful fifth chemotherapy session in London on Monday.

Her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif posted a picture of her mother in hospital on Twitter with a prayer for her mother and all mothers safety and health.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery last year in 2017 to remove affected lymph nodes.

She went to London in summer 2017 for medical check-ups. Doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer. Maryam Nawaz had at the time confirmed the development on Twitter.—INP