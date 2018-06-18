Begum Kulsoom ‘unconscious’, decision to remove ventilator pending

LONDON : Doctors and the Sharif family were unable to come to a decision regarding the removal of ventilator support of Begum Kulsoom, the wife of former Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif, who was shifted to intensive care late Thursday after a cardiac arrest.

The ex-prime minister’s wife has been admitted to the hospital, where she is on life support, since June 14 and is undergoing medical treatment. Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had reached Londonthe same day.

While speaking to media about Begum Kulsoom’s critical condition outside the hospital earlier on Sunday, Hussain Nawaz, Sharif’s elder son, said his mother was “unconscious”.

The doctors are making every possible effort to help Begum Kulsoom recovery, he said, adding that he hoped that his mother would get better quickly.

“InshAllah, her health will improve soon,” Hussain said.

In his comment to reporters, while leaving the clinic, Nawaz said Begum Kulsoom was still unconscious and on the ventilator. He said he was praying to Allah for her quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, and son Hasan Nawaz, all of whom are currently in London to be with and look after Begum Kulsoom, delayed their return early Sunday to Pakistan for the time being.

According to the advice of his wife’s doctor, Nawaz, alongside his daughter, had postponed their return to the country, having reached London along with Maryam on Thursday to tend to Begum Kulsoom.

The decision followed a two-hour meeting of Nawaz, Maryam, and Hussain with doctors at the Harley Street Clinic where Begum Kulsoom is admitted.

Nawaz, Maryam delay return after meeting Begum Kulsoom’s doctors

The doctors, however, said they could not provide a timeframe of the progress of Begum Kulsoom’s health. They then advised Nawaz to spend time with his wife, the sources noted.

Their initial plan was to return on Sunday.

Sources said the counsels for Nawaz and Maryam, in this regard, would submit an exemption from appearance request in the accountability court of Islamabad, which is hearing corruption cases against them.

The accused’s counsels would also submit Begum Kulsoom’s medical report and the doctor’s letter with the exemption request, the sources added.

The medical report, as per sources, states that doctors have decided to keep Kulsoom Nawaz on the life support machine.

Last Sunday, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP), had allowed Nawaz and Maryam to visit the ailing Begum Kulsoom in London.

The two had sought, on June 7, a five-day exemption from their appearance before the accountability court in the corruption references.

The former premier and his family face three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following his disqualification in July, last year.

After his visit, also on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif, brother of Nawaz and the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had said the doctors were consistently monitoring Begum Kulsoom’s condition.

Nawaz and Maryam should remain in London for now, he added

Various political leaders and other notables visited the hospital — where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is receiving medical treatment — to inquire about her health and to offer support to the worried Sharif family.

Further, on a special directive from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, a group of leaders of his party also visited the hospital and offered sympathies.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.