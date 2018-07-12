Begum Kulsoom regains consciousness after one month

LONDON : Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif, who is undergoing cancer treatment at Harly Street Clinic, regained consciousness after 30 days.

Talking to media, Hussain Nawaz, son ex-PM Nawaz Sharif said that his mother opened eyes after one month.

He said that his mother looked at his father Nawaz Sharif and sister Maryam Nawaz.

“Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz when she opened her eyes,” he said and appealed the nation to pray for his mother’s health.

Later, Maryam Nawaz took to the twitter and confirmed that her mother opened eyes for a few seconds, adding that she doesn’t know whether her mother identified them or not.

“[This is the] first time in 30 days that ami opened eyes for a few seconds. Don’t know if she saw or registered us. Still not conscious and on the ventilator. Prayers solicited,” Maryam said on Twitter.

