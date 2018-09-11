Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, Begum Kulsoom, passed away on Tuesday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and her son, Hussain Nawaz, confirmed that the former first lady breathed her last at a clinic in London.

Begum Kulsoom was under treatment at London’s Harley Street Clinic since June 2017.

She was placed on life support earlier today as her health deteriorated last night.

Sources at the clinic said she had developed a lungs problem again.

“She had been responding well without the ventilator until last night,” the sources said.

Begum Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma (throat) cancer in August 2017.

The former first lady was born in 1950. She married former premier Nawaz Sharif in 1971.

Her husband and daughter, Maryam Nawaz, are currently serving a jail sentence at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.