Begging mafia in Pakistan

It is a reality that nowadays beggars are earning more money than a postgraduate can earn. This is indeed shocking and surprising to everyone that in Pakistan businesses are good for nothing while beggars are earning limitlessly. Actually these beggars are called begging mafia for whom begging is a big profession. On the other hand in this profession girls are also found almost at every intersection in market place in the city. They vex people if they do not give money.

According to a report, Centre of Excellence for Women Studies, University of Karachi report noted that they have conducted interviews with girls who beg at 17 locations of the metropolis, where they are visible in large numbers including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Clifton, Liaqatabad, Landhi, Saddar, Malir, FB area etc.

The report told that 78% of girls who beg were 12 to 15 years old and the next group was 7 to 9, while only 9% said they were around 6 to 8. Furthermore the number of professional beggars is being massively increased day by day which may cause serious problems in the country.

At last I want to draw the attention of Government to take a serious action against them so that they should not disturb peace of our country.

MUBARAK ALI

Kolwah

