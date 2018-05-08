Beggary is curse!

The increasing beggary in twin cities is alarming now. It is the sad fact that with increasing poverty, beggary in our country has also increased to which no one is paying attention. Beggars are seen almost in every market and at every signal of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Whether you are in Saddar, Commercial Market or some local restaurant you’ll definitely find them around you. Some of them come in groups and some individually. If, out of kindness, you give something to one, others will automatically gather around you and won’t leave until you will give them a fifty or hundred rupee note. The saddest fact is that people who are lazy to do any work has adopted it as a business and feel no shame in sending their kids, wives and daughters to beg. Some of them are actually in need and some are just impostors. I want higher authorities and citizens to discourage both of them. I am mentioning some of remedies that I believe can help reduce this curse. Firstly, kids should be admitted to schools and helped in paying fee, books and uniform. Secondly, most of the people come out for beggary because of unemployment or being handicap. So, higher authorities should find such people and provide them jobs and if the women are skilled they can be provided a sewing machine or something that can help them make both ends meet. Thirdly, for those who are doing it out of their laziness, they should be strictly punished and warned not to do this in future. Lastly, we as citizens should donate generously for the needy ones to eliminate the curse from our society.

Yours sincerely,

Aimen Arshad

Islamabad

