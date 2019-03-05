Beggary in Pakistan

In Pakistan, majority of the people is under the poverty line, literacy rate and unemployment which generate so many problems for individuals suffering from poverty and society as well. People are unable to carry their life which takes them to have easy money earning. One of the ways which are utilized is beggary. Beggary contributes to some of the negative impacts on society like drugs, robbery, child harassment, kidnapping and so on. Most of the beggars make they’re coerced as a profession. We see them on road signals, markets, mosques and streets on a daily basis. They don’t even find jobs for money. In short, they mostly like to beg rather than to work. It is my earnest request to the law enforcing authorities to eliminate beggary by taking benevolent steps for the rehabilitation of beggers.

ZARNAB NADIR

Karachi

