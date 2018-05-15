Befitting response

It is good to note and quite commendable that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a very categorical and emphatic manner has appreciated the high state of operational readiness and morale of troops and said that despite desire for maintaining peace with neighbours, any hostile action anywhere along the country’s frontiers shall be effectively and befittingly responded. The Army Chief, according to the reports in the newspapers, said this while chairing Annual Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters, popularly called GHQ, in Rawalpindi the other day.

The Formation Commanders have quite rightly pledged that as a state institution, the Pakistan Army will continue to serve the nation in support of and in coordination with other state institutions. The moot participants on the occasion were also briefed on evolving geo-strategic environment, threats to national security and the challenges, the forum discussed responses in places and progress of the ongoing operations and also deliberated at some length about the progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasad including gradual transition of control of cleared areas from military to civil administration.

Needless to mention here that the entire nation appreciates struggle and sacrifices of the officers and jawans of the Army in eliminating terrorism and militancy in all its manifestations and forms from the sacred soil of Pakistan and restoration of peace and stability in the tribal areas paving the way for smooth mainstreaming of the tribal people topped by merger of the FATA with KP to which the incumbent federal government is quite commendably committed.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

