ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has now another chatting application that is launched by the government and is touted to be highly secure for sharing files and information.

The application named Beep Pakistan has been rolled out to secure communication among government employees in the first phase. Initially, the chatting application offers features such as audio and video calling and video conferencing.

IT Minister Amin ul Haque said the day marks a crucial milestone for the IT industry. Beep Pakistan will be used by government employees for internal communication between IT Ministry and NITB.

In the coming months, the government aimed to expand the application to all government departments. And later, the application will be made available to people across the country.

Minister compared the new application with alternative apps which are being operated in India and Bangladesh. He called it a safe and secure platform, saying its server and source code will be in Pakistan.

Haque further revealed that more than 80 new projects were introduced in Pakistan which cost Rs77 billion.