Becker pleads for help in hunt for missing trophies

London

Bankrupt former tennis star Boris Becker on Thursday appealed for help in tracking down five missing Grand Slam trophies which he needs to sell to help pay off his debts.

The German shook up the tennis world at Wimbledon in 1985 when, as an unseeded player, he became the then youngest-ever male Grand Slam champion at the age of 17, defending the trophy the following year. Becker, 50, went on to win six Grand Slam trophies in a glittering career and reached world number one, amassing more than $25 million in prize money.—Agencies