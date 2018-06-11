Beauty Salons gear up to have good business ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Beauty Salons in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are gearing up to provide variety of beauty services to women and earn good business ahead of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Most of the beauty salons in the major markets of twin cities as well as at town level have come up with attractive deals and packages for the customers, offering variety of services including facials, skin care, hair styling and party make-up on discounted rates.

“Thanks to social media which always help us knowing about different deals and packages of beauty salons, I have already booked a parlour for facial service on `Chand Raat’”, Tuba, a young girl said. “Every woman wants to look beautiful on the special occasions like Eid. Most of the women do not find leisure for taking care of their skin and hair and they visit salons and get all the care at a single place”, she observed.

Shazia Malik, who is running a Beauty Salon in Rawalpindi said, “Last four to five days of Ramadan are very busy and sometimes we have to hire extra staff to meet the needs of the customers”. “Eids and wedding seasons are the occasions when we can earn good business so such events are not less than blessing for us”, she said while talking to APP. Many of the parlours have started taking online booking orders through their social media networks and websites which has facilitated the customers as well as the staff of salons.—APP

