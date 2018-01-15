Beauty of the unseen

St Paul had said, “We fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen; for what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” Spirituality apart, this holds good in many of our day-to-day activities. At the time of buying something, say a mango, we try to see the unseen like the colour of its pulp, which is not readily visible. But in life, this “colour” of the unseen is never visible and that is what we constantly try to see.

The same thing happens when we look at our friends to guess their mood and reaction, which may not be manifested in their words or even in their body language. With a stethoscope and other apparatus, a doctor always fixes his eyes to check the unseen heartbeat, stomach and blood circulation of a patient.

We take more interest in our unseen future than in seen present. We enjoy music that transcends us beyond of what can be seen. When we fix our eyes to a photograph or a historical building, we try to visualize the unseen past in it. Pieces of art and poetry appeal to us as they often have some hidden meaning in it. It is the eternal child in us that always loves to play hide and seek to get the joy of finding the unknown. We feel that time, space and even numbers are infinite and they all are in unison with the One, the omnipresent.

So, the quest for infinity challenges our finite and segregated entity. Our inner voice tells us to explore the eternal unseen, which is nothing but the beauty of the infinity ~ a joy forever.

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

