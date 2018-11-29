Karachi

Nigeria with a population of more than 198 Million people has a huge market of beauty industry. It is claimed that the estimated size of the market is over $ 3 Billion and same primarily relies on imports. In order to secure share in the market, the beauty care industry of Pakistan is extending it’s reach to this part of the world. Some of reputed Pakistani companies are already making inroads in the form of direct exports as well as toll manufacturing. Beauty West Africa is the only business to business exhibition across West Africa for beauty professionals and companies dealing in cosmetics, personal care, beauty care instruments and personal grooming etc. The show is hosting over 100 exhibitors from across the world and is expected to attract over 3,000 attendees, including distributors, importers, retailers and salon owners. Participating companies are Turkey, India, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia and China. In line with the Look Africa component of the Emerging Pakistan initiative of Ministry of Commerce and guidance of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, marketing efforts of Commercial Section Lagos bore fruit and five Pakistani companies agreed to participate in the first Beauty West Africa Trade Fair, scheduled from 21 – 23 November, Landmark Centre, Victoria island, Lagos, Nigeria. The companies are M/s Hilal Care, M/s Olivia, M/s Skin Care, M/s Anfords and M/s Zuni Cosmetics.—PR

