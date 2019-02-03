Beautiful building, weak foundation..!

DURING the 2001 earthquake, in Ahmedabad many tall buildings fell, some of them face down like a pack of cards. The reason for the fall? Weak foundations! Today as taller and taller buildings speck the Indian skies, one finds that before these skyscrapers get started, the deeper go the foundations, and sometimes peering down into one of these huge cavities, it is like a huge city at work below!

Much labour and lots of material is used to make the foundation so solid, so strong that the building above, which will soon rise, can go up to glorious heights, resting assured on a sound, sturdy and secure base. Later, we the public, marvel at the alluring architecture, beautiful balconies, dazzling height and glamorous design.

But.. All this progressive work or design will only remain if the foundation is strong. What happens if after some years the residents bring in a new contractor, who says, we need to fiddle with the foundation? Sounds foolish isn’t it? “I can make the building even more beautiful! It will be the envy of the world!”

“How?” ask the residents, shivering with excitement and trembling with anticipation. “By working on the foundation! Changing a pile foundation here and there. Removing a stone and putting in a brick!” And the people, dreaming and envisaging a transformed edifice, agree.

You and I can only imagine what will happen as the contractor starts his work! We are living in such a building right now. A building called India! Built on a constitution; strong and durable!

Over the years this building we live in has stood tall and formidable compared to the ones built around us: Buildings built by Pakistan and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, all built around the same time, but which fall again and again and again.

Ours stands tall! And then comes a contractor, “I will make the building even more beautiful!” he shouts, “Bullet lifts! 15 lakhs in every resident’s bank account! No non-veg neighbours!”

“How will you do that?” ask the residents. “By fiddling with the foundation!” And the residents dream of a more beautiful building. They visualize better cultured residents! They think of one building with same eating habits!

And as they dream, Mr Contractor starts digging at the foundation! But do remember, during the 2001 earthquake, in Ahmedabad many tall buildings fell, some of them face down like a pack of cards. The reason for the fall? Weak foundations..!

