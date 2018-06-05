Beating plastic pollution

Syed Tariq Ashraf

AS Jacques Yves Cousteau accurately quoted, ‘water and air – the two essential fluids on which all life depends – have become global garbage cans.’ Today, as the population increases across the world, the amount of trash dumped both in sea and on land is unfathomable. And an extremely large percentage of this litter comprises of plastic products. Plastic pollution stands as one of the most daunting issues in the world today; it poses a grave threat to the environment at large, creating problems of the most dangerous nature for wildlife, plants as well as the human population.

The rapid affliction caused by plastic waste has slowly but gradually grabbed the attention of authorities worldwide. In fact, this year the theme at World Environment Day (WED) is’ Beat Plastic Pollution.’ Initiated in 1974 with the prime focus of raising awareness and acting on pressing issues ranging from global warming to wildlife crime and sustainable consumption, WED has become a global platform for issues such as this.

Plastic – as a commodity – is meant for durability, and is an extremely useful material, but conversely, is composed of toxic compounds. It also has a low recovery rate when compared to other common materials such as glass, paper, iron and aluminium. In 1907, synthetic plastic resins were introduced as a revolutionary invention, but by the 20th century it was clearly established that plastics were tenacious polluters of the natural environment. Whether being mistaken for food by animals or by flooding low-lying areas, plastics have attracted increasing attention as a large-scale pollutant. Additionally, they tend to remain in the environment indefinitely, as they are non-biodegradable.

The problem lies, too, in the improper disposal of the waste at locations most suitable to the consumer, instead of disposing of the waste properly at recycle centres or incinerators. The improperly discarded garbage mostly ends up in the worlds’ oceans. According to the Trade Association Plastics Europe, world plastic production grew from around 1.5 million tonnes in 1950 to an estimated 275 million tons in 2010. Of this, a staggering 4 to 12 million tonnes are annually discarded into the oceans by countries with oceanic coastlines, and/or through rivers as well as by the wind. Floating plastic waste has been shown to accumulate in five subtropical gyres that cover around 40 percent of the world’s oceans.

This pollution has vastly endangering effects on the ecosystem of marine life. In the oceans, through entanglement in objects such as fishing gear, plastic is lethal; it also often mistaken food. In several studies, it has been found that all kinds of species are prone to ingesting mentioned floating plastic litter such as cigarette lighters, plastic bags and bottle caps. In addition to being non-nutritive and indigestible, plastics have been shown to contain concentrate pollutants up to a million times their level in the surrounding seawater and then deliver them to the species that ingest them.

The amount of garbage also unfortunately upsurges as the world’s population increases day by day.To make matters worse, our current lifestyles are essentially contributing to this, as the increased use of disposable products like water bottles, soda cans, plastic shopping bags, etc. only results in the build-up of plastic waste. Moreover, plastic pollution also causes problems not so blatantly visible to us. Clogged drainage systems by plastic bags or films can cause severe flooding. Also, land birds and animals that feed in waste dumps have been found to have plastic in their stomachs. The mass of plastic is not greater than that of other major components of waste, but it takes up a disproportionately larger volume. As waste dumps expand in residential areas, the poor population are often found living near or even on piles of these residual, toxic plastics, further accommodating health issues that they may already be facing.

With all this in mind, a few measures are being taken by various organisations worldwide in order to minimise the damage and prevent further pollution. Business Dynamics Private Limited, in cooperation with Symphony Environmental, has introduced D2W technology in the hopes that it serves as a solution for a greener future. D2W is an additive, which, when added in the production process, converts ordinary plastic into a material which is biodegradable; therefore a very small amount of D2W can hopefully free the environment of toxic plastic pollution. So far, it being implemented in around 99 countries to create what is called the ‘oxo-biodegradable plastic bag,’ to prevent the wrath of plastic pollution, at least through one medium to begin with.

In Pakistan, the 250 million tonnes of garbage primarily consists of plastic bags, cap bottles and food scraps. That accounts to around 1.95 kg of debris per individual, each day. The use of plastic bags should be entirely discouraged as it poses many a risk to health and to the environment at large. Since plastic bags take around one thousand years to decompose, one can only imagine how long the existing ones will remain in our lives. Therefore, awareness is key. In fact, information regarding D2W amongst the masses and retailers of Pakistan are currently underway. The quality of the plastic bags could be improved by this new technology, and the face, frequency and impact of pollution changed. Annually, 13 billion dollars damage to the marine ecosystem was estimated due to the pollution caused by plastic waste.

The cost of removing these plastics is just as exorbitant, given the tremendously large scale of said pollution. The eminent solutions to the issue, however, should emphasise on preventing improper disposal or to limiting the use of plastic materials overall. Enforcing fines on littering have proved to be extremely difficult, but various fees or outright bans on foamed food containers and plastic shopping bags are now common, as are deposits redeemed by taking beverage bottles to recycling centres. Mindfulness amongst individuals concerning the severe consequences of plastic pollution is increasing, and governments and the global public are enforcing new solutions such as biodegradable products and the ‘zero waste’ philosophy.

It is the social and moral responsibility of every individual to put in a conscious effort to protect the environment, along with the careful utilisation of natural resources. We have already damaged our environment enough and continue to do so with the exploitation of our natural resources. Now, as we become more educated and informed, it is our duty on both the individual and institutional level to tackle this situation and put our best efforts to cope with the impacts of our actions. As a responsible institution, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is taking this issue seriously. Attempting to do its part, PPAF is working with 130 partner organisations across Pakistan and have made it mandatory to comply with the requirements of their Environment and Social Management Frame Work (ESMF) from the design to the completion stage.

’The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved’.—Richard Roger