Bears return to PSX

Bearish trend returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, a day after stocks rose on Wednesday, with experts blaming the cautious response of investors on the political developments in the country.

There have been increasing talks of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the opposition parties also plan to march on Islamabad. On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index declined by 399.72 points to 45,904.04 points.

Trading started on a positive note after the news that Pakistan has been declared eligible for entering into the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Frontier Markets. The index reached a high of 46,468 points in the early hours due to the expectations of foreign investment coming to Pakistan, but it soon became evident that foreign investors were not showing any interest.