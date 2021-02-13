Bears pull KSE-100 below 46,000 mark

Staff Reporter Karach

The bears continued to hold sway at the stock market for the sixth consecutive day on Friday. The benchmark KSE-100 index shed nearly 250 points and closed below the 46,000-point mark.

The stock market traded between hope and despair, which eventually let loose the bears who dragged the bourse into the red.

The KSE-100 index opened up, but it encountered frequent falls at regular intervals. The downward trend turned steeper in the second session of the day and the bourse failed to sustain the 46,000-point mark.

At close, the benchmark KSE-100 index recorded a decrease of 247.16 points, or 0.54%, to settle at 45,808.36 points.