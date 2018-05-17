Bears dominate PSX amid dull trading

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bears continued to dominate the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 158 points in one of the dullest trading sessions in recent months. The index oscillated from the day’s high of 42,580 points to a low of 42,199 before closing at 42,301 points on Wednesday.“Market participation in terms of traded value dropped to a 149-session low to Rs2.9bn. A similar situation was witnessed last on Dec 18, 2017 with value of Rs2.6bn,” Topline Research noted.

In all, only 77.5 million shares worth Rs2.9 billion were traded at the exchange, with volumes lower by around 100m. Of the 332 scrips traded, 131 advanced, 174 declined and 27 remained unchanged.

Commercial banks dominated the exchange with 12.8m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

Faysal Bank Limited: 5.1m shares traded [-0.77pc]; First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd: 3.9m shares traded [-6.73pc]; Unity Foods Limited: 3.8m shares traded [-2.88pc]; Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd: 3.5m shares traded [-0.89pc], and Bank Of Punjab: 3.4m shares traded [-1.55pc].