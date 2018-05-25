Beaconhouse sins Nestlé Milo Futsal League

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Beaconhouse Margalla Campus Boys Branch Islamabad participated in a one-of-its kind, Nestlé Milo Futsal League in partnership with FC Barcelona (BARCA) where schools from across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with 200 FUTSAL teams competed against each other. The Beaconhouse Margalla Boys Branch won the last leg of the league in spectacular fashion, displaying exceptional skills keeping the spectators captivated throughout. The grand finale was later held in Lahore at Model Town Football Association (MTFA), Model Town. Beaconhouse stole the show once again by winning from all the teams that made it to the final and thus claiming the title. Coaches from BARCA were in attendance at the grand event and 2 students got the chance to go to Barcelona, based on their performance. Nissar Abbas of grade 7White from Beaconhouse played a remarkably throughout and was one of the students to be selected to play in Barcelona. He will leave for a month-long training at the Barcelona Football Club, Spain in June. Beaconhouse is proud of its team and students and coaches and are confident that it will keep on producing talented sportspersons who will bring laurels for the system and nation.