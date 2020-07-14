Beaconhouse ‘School of Tomorrow’moot held

STA FF REPORTER

LAHORE Day three of the first, ful ly v irtual Beaconhouse School of Tomorrow Conference: A World of Tomorrow: Ne goti ating a Better Future conclud ed the conference w ith all 22 se ssio ns r eso nati ng w ith global audiences over the weekend. A key highlight of day one of the conference was the recognition of the Pakistan government’s comprehensive response to COVID-19 by Director General of the Wo rld Health Organization, Dr Ted ros Adha nom Ghebre yesus. On d ay tw o, A ndre as Schleicher, Head of the OE CD D irec tor ate of Educati on & Ski lls joined for a discussion with Kasim Kasuri, CEO of Beac onho use on PISA a sses sme nt a nd the future of Education and Learning. The third day of the co nfer ence continued w ith an insightful discussio n on the ho pe that emerging learning could o ffer to the world’s 258 million outof-school chi ldre n. This panel discussion fea ture d Stepha nie Do brow olski, c ofounder, Rising Academy N etw ork, Africa, Mosharraf Zaidi, leading public policy analys t, P rofe ssor Tahir Andrabi, economist & educational leader, and Henry Warren, a specia list in disr upti ve digital bus ines ses as the moderator. A highl ight of the day w as the conversation on reimagining the future of learning, moder ated by Nass ir Kasuri, Executive Director, Beaconhouse, w ith the fea ture d sp eake rs Dr Roger S cha nk, AI Res earc her & CE O, So cratic A rts, Suzie Boss, iconic US learning adv ocate & PBLWorks Faculty, Dr Siva Kumari, Director Genera l, Interna tional Baccalaureate, and Profe ssor Dr Ger Gra us OBE, Global Director of Education, KidZania.