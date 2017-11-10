Beaconhouse School holds National College Fair

Staff Reporter

Beaconhouse School System conducted its secondNational College Fair in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The fair proved to be a success with over 7,000 students in attendance and participation from over 50 colleges and universities from Pakistan, UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, UAE, Turkey, North Cyprus, Hungary and Malaysia. The fair also offered free on-spot career counselling sessions by a group of experienced Beaconhouse career counsellors.

This event is held every year andis an initiative taken by Beaconhouse Access Centre, Pakistan’s largest career counselling and university placement program. At Beaconhouse Access Centre, Career Advisors, placed in Beaconhouse campuses, facilitate and empower students by making them self-aware of their potential.