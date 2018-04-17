Beaconhouse holds high achievers ceremony

Staff Reporter

Beaconhouse School System-North annually holds its High Achievers Ceremony to applaud and honour the hard work put in by its students for their conspicuous achievements in Cambridge International, Matriculation and International Baccalaureate Examinations.

This year the elaborate ceremony was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad on 16th April 2018 to delightfully honour a total of 800 high achievers.

The achievements to celebrate entailed 61 distinctions nationwide, with the Northern region attaining1 Top in the World, 2 National distinctions and 16 National Distinctions North, 4 Best Across Four Cambridge International As, 1 Best Across Five Cambridge International As and 3 Best Across Three Cambridge International As.

High achievers comprised 17,254A graders in O & A Levels nationwide. Furthermore, Beaconhouse Access Centre has successfully attained 11,900 cumulative placements in National and International Universities including Oxford University accompanied with PRs 13.4billion in Scholarships for their students over the past four years.