Beaconhouse to arrange exhibition

Staff Reporter

Starting from the 4th of February 2018, Beaconhouse School System is all set to organise a nationwide exhibition featuring projects from the disciplines of Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Media (STEAM).

Mr. Nassir Kasuri, Executive Director Beaconhouse and educationist, explained that the vision and purpose behindthis series of exhibitions by Beaconhousewas to educate parents and students regarding the role these tools will play in our everyday daily lives as well as education, and these exhibitions would expose our children to them and help prepare them for the times to come.

This series of exhibits would last for forty five days spanning over cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, MandiBahauddin, Mirpur, Kharian, Peshawar, Gujrat, Nowshera and Abbottabad.