Beach near Karachi closed for public

Staff Reporter

The city’s administration has barred public entry to the coastal area of Hawkes Bay due to high tides and generally rough sea conditions, Express News reported.Karachi sinking in its own sewage

The district administration also imposed a ban on bathing at the beach and only families who have booked private huts are being granted permission to enter the area.

Two young friends drowned while swimming at Karachi’s Sandspit beach.. Their bodies were fished out by rescuers on Monday. Faraz, 19, and Osama, 22, were on a picnic trip at the beach along with their friends on the second day of Eid.

Picnic turns into a tragedy: Three youth drown on second day of Eid in Karachi

Similarly, another youngster, 20-year-old Anwarul Haq, drowned while bathing in the sea at Rehri Goth, while his friend, Hazar Shah survived. Sukkan police officials said the victims were residents of Sherpao Colonyin Quaidabad.

Meanwhile, Karachi continues to witness pleasant weather with cold breeze and dark clouds. Light rain has cleared the sky in various parts of city, and turned weather pleasant.

Dark clouds have covered the sky in City of Lights, while, drizzle continued since last evening.

Furthermore, Met office has forecast drizzle and light rains to continue in the city. According to Met department, mercury level of the city will remain between 30 C-32 C. Met office said that winds are moving with the speed of 21 km/h from south-west, while humidity level in air is 78%.—INP

