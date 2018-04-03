Beach luxury to host Thai food festival

Beach Luxury one of the oldest and renowned Hotels in the city, celebrated its 70th Anniversary on 21st March 2018.It is one of Hotel which always focuses to present authentic cuisines for the foodies. In continuation of the celebrations and food festival traditions, Beach luxury in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate and Thai Airways will be hosting Thai food festival at their restaurant 007 from 4th – 14th April 2017.

Mr. Azeem Qureshi, General Manager Beach Luxury Hotel stated, “This year Karachi will witness a series of celebrations at Beach Luxury Hotel in reference to the 70th Anniversary of the Hotel. The start of the celebration kicked off from the exciting Food Basant Mela to the Pakistani Food Festival and now the flavorful Taste of Thailand. The land of thousand smiles is famous for excellence in food and for its wonderful cultural heritage.On this occasion we also feel proud to announce that Beach Luxury is now officially a new 4-star Hotel. ”

The two week Thai Food Festival offers an exciting menu featuring the best of Thai cuisine prepared from the finest and freshest ingredients with native flavors to serve the most authentic dishes to all Thai food lovers.

