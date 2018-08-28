Be the miracle..!

SO often, deep in despair, we cry out to God to lift us out of this depression: We pray for a miracle, but many times God uses us to be a miracle to someone else, and thus also providing us with a lifting of our spirits: let me portray an interesting situation where God may have been working through the author of this text:

“I was at away for the weekend attending a spiritual class and I had just finished lunch. There was a cupcake place nearby, and I found myself really wanting a chocolate cupcake. Upon arriving at the cupcake shop, there were a lot of cupcakes. There was a woman ahead of me, who bought a couple dozen cupcakes, including the last of the… Chocolate. Which is my absolute favourite!

There had been several. Then in a flash right before my eyes, they were gone! Fortunately there were a few mini cupcakes left, so I bought two: One red velvet, and of course one chocolate. As I walked outside, there was a homeless man sitting on a bench.

Not only was he homeless, he was clearly mentally ill, as a very significant number of homeless people unfortunately are. He looked up at me as though to ask for change, and though the words didn’t quite come out right it was clear he was asking for help.

My heart opened and I felt so much compassion and I wanted to give him a little bit of money. Except that my hands were full with a cupcake in each. Rather than ignoring him, as many people would have, and rather than fumbling with cupcakes and pockets and wallets to get him some change as I initially felt compelled to do…

I looked him heartfully in the eye and simply asked: “Which one do you want?” His reply, “Chocolate.” Without hesitation, I handed it to him. And the look of wonder in his eye… And the childlike innocent joyful smile on his face… Made it all worth it.

I was reminded of something that I heard in Portland a few years ago: “When God doesn’t grant your miracles, remember you are the miracle he sent for somebody else.” To me, the cupcake was a small thing. To that man, it may have very well been a small miracle.” So dear reader whatever state you are in, look around, you may be a miracle for someone who desperately needs one..!

Share on: WhatsApp