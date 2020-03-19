Be afraid of Allah, believe in His blessings, says Ch Shujat

Pakistan Muslim League President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that instead of Corona, be afraid of Almighty Allah and avoid creating harassment and fear among the people.

He said that warn those people who are earning “haram” for their worldly benefit, Almighty Allah’s curse be on those who are hoarding protective goods and selling these on higher costs. Ch Shujat Hussain in his statement issued here Thursday further said that the philanthropists and those people who have the power to buy costly goods, considering it a national obligation keep part of it for the poor and particular take care of their neighbours.