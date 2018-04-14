BDU protects scores of lives: CPO

Peshawar

Eulogizing the role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and Bomb Disposal Unit in elimination of the menace of terrorism and extremism, the Central Police Office here Friday said these units were combating terrorism with gallantry acts and professional zeal and spirit for the last decade, said a statement.

It said officers of every rank from constable to Additional IGP sacrificed their life in the line of duty. Like other unit the BD unit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was also playing very vital role in the war against terrorism by sacrificing their lives with motivation and dedication.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was formed in 1986 with Special Branch for VIP duties and then in 2008 it was notified by the KP government in 2008 to meet the impending challenges of terrorism. The unit was upgraded in 2016 to meet operational requirement of the province. Now the unit is playing key role in the war against terrorism by working with Special Branch, Operations, Investigation and various miscellaneous duties assigned by the CPO from time to time.

The unit has led from the front to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Since 2009 the unit has successfully defused 4475 IEDs and thus saved scores of innocent citizens and their property. —APP