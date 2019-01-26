BDS services to be extended to tribal districts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDS) has successfully defused 201 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the last year and averted huge catastrophe in the country. Keeping in view its vital role in combating terrorism, this unit has been equipped with latest tools, says a police spokesman here Friday.

In order to further improve its performance, police school of explosive handling was established at Nowshera in 2015 in which different courses regarding explosive handling are arranged for the police jawans. So far, 3171 police officers and jawans including 86 ladies police have been trained in 130 courses.

In the line of duty, so far 15 well-trained officers of BDU laid down their lives while protecting the public.

With the offensive contributing role of the unit, there is definite decline on terrorist incidents not only in the KP province but its dividend is also felt by rest of the country.

Share on: WhatsApp