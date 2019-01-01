BD ruling coalition declared winner of disputed election

Dhak

Bangladesh’s ruling alliance won virtually every parliamentary seat in the country’s general election, according to official results released early Monday, giving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a third straight term despite allegations of intimidation and the opposition disputing the outcome.

The coalition led by Hasina’s Awami League Party won 288 out of 300 seats (96 per cent) in Sunday’s polls, Election Commission Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed said. The opposition alliance led by prominent lawyer Kamal Hossain won only seven seats.

The opposition rejected the outcome, with Hossain calling the election “farcical” and demanding a new election be held under the authority of a “nonpartisan government.”

The opposition claims Hasina’s leadership has become increasingly authoritarian.

More than a dozen people were killed in election-related violence on Sunday and the campaign preceding the vote had been dogged by allegations of arrests and jailing of thousands of Hasina’s opponents.—AP

