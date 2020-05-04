BD registers most virus cases in a day

Dhaka

Bangladesh on Sunday recorded 665 new coronavirus cases, its highest number of the outbreak, taking the total infections to 9,455.

Two more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 177.

The South Asian nation confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 8, and the virus-link death on March 18.

The rising number of cases is also because of an increase in the country’s testing capacity.

Bangladesh now has 33 testing labs nationwide, and a total of 5,368 samples were examined today, Nasima Sultana of the Directorate General of Health Services, told a news conference.

At least 854 police personnel have so far contracted the virus, with 113 in the past 24 hours, Bangladesh Police told Anadolu Agency.