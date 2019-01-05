BD reels under poll controversy

A Bangladeshi journalist was arrested and another was on the run Wednesday for publishing “false information” about voting irregularities in an election won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, police said. Hedayet Hossain Mollah, who works for the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, was detained late Tuesday under a controversial digital security law which rights groups say gives authorities broad powers to stifle dissent. Mollah was arrested in the southern Khulna region after he reported that in one constituency 22,419 more ballots than the number of registered voters were cast.

The arrest was made under a new legislation which media houses had opposed at the time of its promulgation, citing its draconian provisions. Though the local authorities maintain that his report was false but similar incidents of harassment of media were widely reported during and after the general election that sparked a fresh controversy in BD. This is being described as stifling of the voice of the Opposition and media. Thousands of Opposition activists were arrested during election campaign while voters reported intimidation at polling stations on Election Day, which was overshadowed by the death of at least 17 people in clashes between rival supporters. BD Opposition and neutral media are not alone in voicing concerns as transparency of the election has been questioned by the civilized world as well. On Tuesday, the EU urged authorities in Bangladesh to investigate violence and obstacles to voting that it said had “tainted” the election. The US also expressed concern about “credible reports of harassment, intimidation and violence”. The concerns of the Opposition are legitimate as it was left out of the electoral process in previous elections and the latest exercise made no difference for them due to absence of level playing field and different tactics used to manipulate the process to the advantage of the ruling party. The Election Commission ought to look into all complaints of irregularities pointed out by the Opposition and the media.

