Staff Reporter

A 10-member delegation of journalists from Bangladesh on Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor’s House here.

The delegation was comprised of Firdous Ahmed Bhopali, Ramanuddin Ahmed, Thakur Salahuddin, Muhammad Junaid Hussain, Muhammad Shah Alam, Muhammad Jaffer Iqbal, Rafiq-ul-Islam Azad, Inamul haq, Hameem ul Kabeer and Saghar Biswas, said a statement.