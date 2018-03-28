BD Independence day celebrated

Salahuddin Haider

The 47th Independence Day of Bangla Desh was celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in Karachi on Monday. The BD deputy high commissioner Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman held a lovely reception, making it cimple but impressive evening.

The Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro was the chief guest, while large number of guests, from different segments of the society, were present. They included Consuls general of Turkey Tolga Lucak, of Qatar, Oamn Abdullah Shamsi, BahrienYseer Al-Heddi, Switzerland, Republic of Korea Kim Dongi,number two at the Russian consulate general Andrey Federov, of Japan Toshikazu Isomura, German consul general Rainer Schmiedchen and his lovely wife Annette, political and economic affairs officer at US consulate general John Robinson, eminent businessmen like Kalim Farooqui, Zia Ispahani, eminent hotelier Byram Avari, and many others.

Speaking on the occasion, after conventional playing of national anthems of Pakistan and Bangla Desh, Noor-e-Helal in brief speech spoke of growing bilateral relations, saying Pakistan exports to his country was of the order of US $ 650 million, while imports from BD was just 65 million US dollars, but Helal said his country did not mind that. We wish relations to grow happily, said the BD consul general. Cake was cut to mark the occasion.In his response the Sindh minister welcomed the growing bilateral relations.