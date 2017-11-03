BD HC summoned to Foreign Office for misconduct

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Islamabad to protest the use of undiplomatic language in a Note Verbale, on an incident of obscure origin.

According to Foreign Office’s spokesperson, the High Commissioner was conveyed that sharing of a video by a third party cannot be attributed to Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

Also, that Pakistan has been pursuing a policy of maintaining friendly and cordial ties with Bangladesh.

“Pakistan desires to move forward in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement of 1974 wherein the Prime Minister of Bangladesh desired that the people of Bangladesh should “forget the past and make a fresh start,” according to the foreign office.—NNI