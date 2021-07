NEWS DESK

Bangladesh has extended its strictest lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant, with areas bordering India taking the brunt of infections.

The south Asian country reported 164 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, taking the death toll to 15,229.

It also reported the highest-ever number of new daily infections at 9,964, with the total standing at 954,881, Reuters reported.