BD exhibition draws big attention

Salahuddin Haider

A week-long exhibition of books, and stamps, coins, and photographs of Bangla Desh was a major attraction of the evening Monday as Dhaka consul general Noor-e-Helal Saifur Rehman announced that for second day on Tuesday, the exhibition will continue at Pearl Continental, and till 16th December will continue for general public at the BD consulate.

Over 80 books on Bangla Desh history, development and progress, and on Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, called BangaBandhu, and his daughter Sheikh Hasina now country’s prime minister were on display including a book in English.

From the day one of newly founded country in December 1971 till date BBD currencies and coins were display both original and large size photographs given by Philatelic Bureau chief Arif Balagamwala were on display.

The consul general presented to shields and books to writer of the book in English, a Pakistani girl, and to Arif Balagamwala as token of appreciation for their contributions.

The function was also attended by legendary Amina Syed, who devoted almost 35 years of her life to Oxford University Press, media persons, consuls general of Japan, Turkey, Qatar, and trade commissioner of Vietnam.

