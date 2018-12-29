BD deploys 600,000 security forces ahead of vote

Dhaka
Bangladesh toughened security Saturday for an election expected to see Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina win a record fourth term but dominated by opposition claims that they have been shackled by a government clampdown.
Authorities have deployed around 600,000 police, army and other security forces ahead of Sunday’s vote, a senior official said, following a deadly campaign of clashes and the arrests of opposition activists. Thirteen people have been killed and thousands injured in skirmishes between supporters of Hasina and activists of the BNP.—Agencies