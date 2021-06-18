BD businessman arrested on rape, murder charges

A Bangladeshi businessman has been arrested after film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti registered an FIR in police, alleging him of trying to rape and murder her at a club.

The 28-year-old actress, popularly known as Pori Moni, sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing real estate businessman and entertainment and cultural affairs secretary of Dhaka Boat Club, Nasir U Mahmood, of sexually assaulting her.

“Where will I seek justice?” the post read. “I couldn’t find it in the last four days. Everyone listens to the details and never follows through.

I’m a girl, I’m an actor, but before that, I’m a human being. I can’t remain silent,” she said in the status.