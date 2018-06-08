BD all-rounder Nasir Hossain to undergo surgery in Australia

BCB to restrict his medical expenses to $8000

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Hong Kong

Bangladeshi all-rounder Nasir Hossain will undergo surgery in Australia on Friday, according to Dr. Debashish Chaudhery, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) physician.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Dhaka, he said, “Nasir Hossain is already in Melbourne (Australia) and the surgery will be performed by Australia’s renowned sports surgeon Dr. David Young”.

Cricketers and other athletes from all around the world are on Dr. Young’s long patients list.

The 26-year-old all-rounder Nasir Hossain claims that he had twisted his knee while running during a personal visit outside Dhaka and has not sustained this injury while playing foot ball.

“The player has knee ligament reconstruction surgery”, Dr. Chaudhary informed.

“While Nasir Chaudhary’s medical expenses will be reimbursed but not fully”, another source in the BCB said.

“Most of his expenses will be paid but it will be restricted to USD 8000”, the source well conversant, said.

“Nasir is not a regular member of the team and he opted to go for surgery in Australia”, he added.

His last international appearance was in the ODI against Sri Lanka in Dhaka in January this year.

In the meantime, England’s Steve Rhodes in reaching Dhaka on Thursday for the interview. He is most likely to be appointed as national coach.