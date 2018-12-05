BCCI spent more than Rs. 7.50 crore to win against PCB’s compensation appeal

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

The Indian cricket board has spent more than Rs. 7.50 crore towards legal fees in fighting the legal battle against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB had approached the ICC and sought compensation from the BCCI for constantly refusing to play and not honoring the bilateral commitments.

Though the case against the Indian cricket board was dismissed by the ICC dispute panel but the world’s richest governing body (BCCI) is out of pocket by more than Rs. 7.50 crore.

The BCCI had hired the services of London-based multinational lawyer firm (Herbert Smith LLP), which has more than 1300 lawyers working for them in several countries.

The said law firm was paid in foreign currency equaling to amount in Indian Rupees 721,39,247 in three installments on October 29 against their five invoices nos. 700000615, 616, 617, 631 and 639.

The BCCI also paid a sum of Rs. 44,82,000 to M/s. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, India’s largest law firm towards the Professional fees for drafting the appeal for the case as per their Bill No G1819M1594.

The BCCI is all set to claim this heavy compensation from the PCB.

