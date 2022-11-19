The first domino from India’s failure to lift the T20 World Cup trophy has fallen with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sacking its senior selection committee.

Rohit Sharma-led outfit was sent packing in the semifinals of the competition after a 10-wicket hammering by eventual champions England. India was seen as one of the favourites to lift the trophy after having performed consistently in the format but once again fell in the very first knockout game.

The fallout from their ouster was expected to swallow many in its path with the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee the first to go.

BCCI has already issued a statement looking for new applicants for the post.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for the position of national selectors (senior men),” the BCCI said in a statement, adding that it was looking to fill five positions.

Many had argued that the selected squad for the tournament was nowhere near capable of facing the best sides in the world with a stronger emphasis on their lack of bowling depth after Jasprit Bumrah’s injury.

A host of other changes are also expected from within the BCCI and outside it after the World Cup debacle.

Rohit Sharma is widely expected to vacate the captain’s chair with Hardik Pandya expected to replace him. Their stalwart Virat Kohli is also reportedly contemplating his role in the team with KL Rahul also expected to get the boot after his less-than-stellar campaign.

However, the team is not expected to suffer with their replacements already on standby.